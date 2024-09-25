Eastbourne swimmer with terminal cancer prepares for ‘major challenge’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A determined fundraiser from Eastbourne who has terminal cancer has been battling his health difficulties to train for a charity swim taking place next week.

Reg Coomber, 65, who lives in Old Town has been a regular swimmer at Hillbrow Health and Wellbeing, run by Wave Active, over the past five months to prepare for the event and has already raised more than £13,000 in sponsorship for his chosen charities.

His challenge on Thursday (October 3) is to swim 300 metres, which is 12 lengths of the pool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“This may not seem a huge distance but it has taken me five months to train for - so different from how fit I was pre-cancer. I have lost 26kg and have plateaued at 52kg,” said Reg.

(L to R): Nina Taylor, Wave Active aquatics coordinator, Michelle Evans, Wave Active swimming teacher, and Reg Coomber, at Hillbrow Health and Wellbeing swimming pool in Meads. Picture: Eastbourne Borough Council

“This is a major challenge and both my care teams are amazed that I have managed it.”

Reg was diagnosed with throat cancer in December 2022.

He said: “After six weeks of daily radiotherapy along with chemotherapy sessions I went into remission in late June, and as soon as I was able, I re-started my membership as swimming was pivotal to my rehab, which was a huge success.

“Unfortunately, in December 2023 I was told that the cancer had returned, but this time to the base of my skull. Due to its location, it could not be operated on or removed, another course of radiotherapy didn't help, and sadly in February this year it was confirmed that the disease was terminal and could not be cured.

“To say I was devastated would be an understatement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am now under the care of St Wilfred's Hospice and the Macmillan Cancer Support team at Eastbourne District General Hospital, but determined to fight on until the end even though I know I can't win, as I am now stage 4, and time is against me.”

All funds raised will be split between St Wilfred’s Hospice and East Sussex Healthcare NHS Charity, which supports local hospitals, with the money specifically going to cancer departments for equipment, training and financial help for patients in need.

To donate to Reg’s challenge, visit his fundraising page at Reg's fundraiser for St Wilfrid's Hospice & East Sussex Healthcare NHS - GiveWheel.