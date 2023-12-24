A cafe in Eastbourne has introduced a scheme to reduce loneliness in the area.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

JoJo's Tearoom, in Seaside Road, is introducing a ‘Chatter and Natter’ table which is designed to bring people together and encourage them to talk to others.

Anyone of any age is invited to join in with the scheme which has been described as ‘a great way to meet others in the community’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The scheme is the brainchild of Alexandra Hoskyn, who founded it after a miserable day at a supermarket café with her infant son, where she noticed that no one was talking to each other.

A cafe in Eastbourne has introduced a scheme to reduce loneliness in the area. Photo: Contributed

She found that by simply putting ‘Chatter and Natter’ signs on tables in cafes, it created a space for people to talk.

In a study published by Coventry University, it was found that 100 per cent of the scheme’s users said it made them feel less lonely and socially isolated, while 97 per cent of venues feel that the Chatter and Natter tables are encouraging community spirit.

For more information, visit: www.thechattycafescheme.co.uk.

If you want to join in with the scheme in Eastbourne, simply look out for one of these signs at JoJo’s and sit down for five minutes or longer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the scheme said it’s not about making life-long friends, just having good old fashioned human interaction.

The tables will be introducted on Thursday, January 18 from 2pm to 3.30pm, and every Thursday thereafter at the same time.