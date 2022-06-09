Eastbourne Tennis 2022: When will Emma Raducanu play, confirmed player list, TV channel and ticket details

The US Open champion was making her first competitive appearance on home soil since her New York triumph but felt discomfort in her side and was unable to complete her first round match.

Raducanu is now expected to miss next week’s Rothesay Classic in Birmingham but Sussex World understands she could enter the Rothesay International in Eastbourne, which takes place a week before Wimbledon.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To be involved in the Devonshire Park event the 19-year-old will require a wildcard which is unlikely to be a problem as her participation would be a huge boost for the event.

US Open champion and British No 1 Emma Raducanu is set to play at Eastbourne ahead of the Wimbledon Championships

“It was disappointing to go out this week with a side injury and unfortunately will no longer be able to play in Birmingham,” Raducanu told lta.org.uk.

“I’m looking forward to be back on the match court soon though to enjoy the rest of the grass season.”

Judy Murray on Raducanu

"Raducanu’s body needs time to mature," Murray wrote in the Daily Telegraph. "Her body needs time to fill out, become more robust and resilient.

"The further you get up the tree, the tougher it is on both the mind and body.

"I remember when Andy (Murray) was making the step up from the juniors to the ATP tour.

"He had a number of recurring physical problems. In particular, he suffered from a lot of cramping.

"His body was perfectly ready for the demands of the lower rungs of the circuit but not necessarily for the heavier hitting, the longer, more rigorous rallies and stronger opponents he came up against on the tour.

“Players often have shared access to physios at WTA and ATP events but I cannot understate how crucial it is to have someone who knows a player’s body, style of play and understands the physical demands of tennis."

"There’s a particular point to be made here about female players having access to a specialist who understands the female body," she added.

When is the Eastbourne International?

The tournament will get underway at Devonshire Park from June 18 and runs until June 25.

Who else is playing?

Eight of the top ten women in the WTA rankings. Defending champion Jelena Ostapenko will be back and 2021 French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova will feature.

2017 Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza is in a field, as is last year’s Wimbledon runner-up and two-time Eastbourne champion Karolina Pliskova.

Petra Kvitova, the Wimbledon champion in 2011 and 2014 is back, along with America’s Madison Keys – who won the title in 2014.

World No 2 Krejcikova from the Czech Republic and No3 ranked Maria Sakkari from Greece will play, along with Paula Badosa (world No 4), Kontaveit (world No 5), 2022 Mutua Madrid Open champion Ons Jabeur (world No 6), America’s Danielle Collins (world No 9) and her compatriot Coco Gauff, who recently reached the final of the French Open and was beaten by Iga Swiatek.

In addition, 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin will also be at Devonshire Park

And the men?

British No 1 Cam Norrie and Dan Evans will lead the British challenge. 2014 US Open champion and a two-time champion at the Queen’s Club champion Marin Cilic, while defending Eastbourne champion Alex de Minaur is set to return, along with 2019 winner and 2022 Indian Wells Masters champion Taylor Fritz from America.

Will the Eastbourne Tennis be on TV?

Yes. The men's event will be broadcast on Prime Video and women's will on the BBC and Prime Video.

A word from the boss

Tournament director Gavin Fletcher said: “We are looking forward to a great week of tennis. So many of the world’s top female players will be playing.

"The entry list for the men’s is also very strong, with the British duo of Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans certain to get big support from the home crowd.

"It will be great to have capacity crowds back after two years away and they are in for some fantastic tennis.”

How to get tickets?

You can find tickets tor the Rothesay International Eastbourne tournament on the LTA's ticketing page.

Who won the Eastbourne tournament in 2021?

Jelena Ostapenko is the women's singles title holder. The Eastbourne men's singles title was won last year by Alex De Minaur.

Confirmed players (WTA):

Barbora Krejcikova (CZE), Maria Sakkari (GRE), Paula Badosa (ESP), Sofia Kenin (USA), Anett Kontaveit (EST), Ons Jabeur (TUN), Karolina Pliskova (CZE), Danielle Collins (USA), Gabrine Muguruza (ESP), Jessica Pegula (USA), Jelena Ostapenko (LAT), Elena Rybakina (KAZ), Leylah Fernandez (CAN), Madison Keys (USA), Coco Gauff (USA), Jil Teichmann (SUI), Sorana Cirstea (ROU), Camila Giorgi (ITA), Elise Mertens (BEL), Petra Kvitova (CZE), Marketa Vondrousova (CZE), Anhelina Kalinna (UKR), Yulia Putintseva (KAZ), Sara Sorribes Tormo (ESP), Shuai Zhang (CHN), Ajla Tomlijanovic (AUS), Alison Riske (USA), Clara Tauson (DEN), Nuria Parrizas Diaz (ESP), Kaia Kanepi (EST), Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA), Mayar Sherif (EGY), Shelby Rogers (USA), Elena-Gabriela Ruse (ROU), Magda Linette (POL), Viktoria Golubic (SUI), Tereza Martincova (CZE), Madison Brengle (USA) 57.

Confirmed players (ATP):