Eastbourne toilets 'in a disgusting state with faeces spread all over', says visitor

A visitor to Eastbourne said he’s ‘reluctant to return’ after finding the pay-to-use toilets in ‘a disgusting state’.

Christopher Kennedy, from Heathfield, met with a group of friends at Holywell last week (Sunday, July 6) to ‘commemorate the passing of a very dear friend’.

He said his friend ‘begrudgingly’ paid the £1 fee, enforced by Eastbourne Borough Council, only to find the women’s toilets in ‘a disgusting condition’.

"The toilets were in a disgusting state with faeces spread all over and a very strong smell of urine and with paper tissue strewn about,” Mr Kennedy said.

Holywell public toilets. Photo: staff

"I did not use the men's facilities but was told by one of our party that these were also in a disgusting condition."

Mr Kennedy said he believes the toilets will ‘discourage both residents and visitors from visiting Eastbourne’.

"Eastbourne has long been popular with men and women of a more mature age and my big concern is that visitors from much further afield will not want to return if they have to spend £1 to ‘spend a penny’,” he added.

“Personally my wife and I are now very reluctant to return to Eastbourne and if the council will not provide the daily cleaning and maintenance of the toilet facilities then I am sure that many other people will stop visiting Eastbourne.

“With Eastbourne Airbourne soon to happen this situation needs very urgent attention or the town will very soon find that visitor numbers will be drastically reduced over this summer and in the years ahead.”

Eastbourne Borough Council has been approached for comment.

