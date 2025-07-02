Eastbourne toilets 'vandalised' just days into pay-to-use scheme
Cashless payments of £1 were put into operation at some public toilets in Eastbourne to ‘help combat anti-social behaviour’, according to Eastbourne Borough Council (EBC).
Just days after this scheme came into effect, the men’s toilets near the Pier were forced to close due to ‘vandalism’, EBC confirmed.
The toilets have now reopened, but the authority said the incident was ‘incredibly frustrating’.
"The community toilets at Eastbourne Pier, which were temporarily closed due to vandalism yesterday evening at around 7pm, reopened this morning at 11am,” an EBC spokesperson said.
“This incident, which cost around £500 to fix, was captured on CCTV and has been reported to Sussex Police who are now investigating.
"We are working closely with them to support their enquiries.
“While the closure was brief, this act of vandalism is incredibly frustrating.
"These public facilities are vital for both residents and visitors, and incidents like this disrupt essential services and incur high costs.”
