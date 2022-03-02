Eastbourne trees, donated by Japan to provide ‘pleasure for many years to come’, vandalised after just four months

The cherry blossom trees, or Sakura in Japanese, were donated to Eastbourne by Japanese businesses, with dignitaries from Japan and the UK attending the event.

Cherry blossom trees are considered sacred in Japan, symbolising the transience of life and the need to live in the moment.

The fifty Cherry Blossom trees were planted during a special ceremony in November 2021. Donated to Eastbourne by Japanese businesses, the trees have been vandalised after only four months.

Lady Antonia Lucas, who had arranged for the trees to be donated to the town, said when the trees had been planted, “It is a beautiful ancient custom – to enjoy the transient beauty of the flowers or ‘hana’.

“As the Bourne runs alongside it, and the avenue of trees will face east, the planting location of Elms Grove Field is perfect.”

At the ceremony, Councillor Jonathan Dow, cabinet member for Climate Change, also said, “Our thanks to the Japanese people for this generous gift that will provide much pleasure to Eastbourne residents and visitors for many years to come.”

But now, less than four months later, eight of the trees have already been destroyed.

The trees were found snapped in half, with Eastbourne Borough Council branding it a 'mindless act of vandalism'. Photo by Kelvin Luscombe. SUS-220203-172051001

The vandalised trees were found snapped in half, with the council urging anyone with information about this ‘mindless act of vandalism’ to contact Sussex Police.

The spokesperson for Eastbourne Borough Council said, “We are appalled by this mindless act of vandalism and urge anyone with information about those involved to contact Sussex Police immediately.

“The trees were donated by Japanese businesses through the Sakura Cherry Tree Project, which has seen more than 6,000 cherry trees planted across the UK.

“A ceremony last year marked the planting of 50 Sakura Cherry blossom trees in Elm Grove Field, adding to the many thousands already planted in Eastbourne as part of the Treebourne project.

“We will look to replace the trees that have been broken and consider what extra protection can be put in place.”

To contact Sussex Police with information about this incident please call 101.