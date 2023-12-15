A veterinary nurse from Eastbourne who saved a cat from being put down needs to raise thousands of pounds to fund his treatment.

Trisha Barros was working at Vets Now in St Anne’s Road when a member of the public brought in a young cat which had been hit by a car in Hastings.

One-year-old Alfred arrived with multiple fractures to his femur and pelvis.

His owner was contacted but sadly wasn’t able to provide him with the care he needed, so Ms Barros took the cat in herself, funding his treatment across multiple credit cards.

Photo: UGC

The vet nurse said it ‘seemed a massive shame’ to put him to sleep at such a young age.

However, following major surgery, the vet bills have stacked up to more than £6,000 – and Alfred isn’t insured.

Ms Barros has now set up an online fundraiser to cover some of the costs of treatment. Without the donations already received, Ms Barros said Alfred ‘wouldn’t be here’ anymore.

Meanwhile, the moggy, who loves cuddles and treats, is learning to walk again and has even started to play.

Ms Barros said: “Alfred has been home three weeks now and his recovery has been amazing.

“He's so brave and rarely complains about taking medications or any of his treatments.

“As Alfred is not insured, all of his treatment will have to be paid for by me and this is why I'm reaching out to ask if anyone is able to help contribute towards [his] care.