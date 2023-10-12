Eastbourne veteran to conquer the Rock of Gibraltar - and Veterans' Trauma

This Trafalgar Day (October 21) veterans and civilians will join forces for an epic 12-hour relay run of the 1,398ft high Rock of Gibraltar in support of headline-making veteran support charity Waterloo Uncovered, following the success of last year's inaugural event.

This year, it’s bigger and better than ever with more than 20 runners take on the gruelling challenge in aid of Waterloo Uncovered’s life-changing veteran support programmes, including Commonwealth Games competitor Arnold Rogers, who serves in the Royal Gibraltar Regiment, and Commodore Tom Guy, who took up the post of Commander British Forces Gibraltar in 2022.

Donations can be made and are being collected through JustGiving which can be found online at https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/gibraltar-2023

The Rock Relay Run team will be led by REME and Royal Signals veteran Ben Mead, who was previously stationed in Gibraltar and has completed tours of the former Yugoslavia, Afghanistan, and Iraq.

Ben first joined the Waterloo Uncovered team in 2018 as a participant on the charity’s flagship Excavation Programme on the Battlefield of Waterloo, and has since worked his way up to become a valued staff member, serving as the charity’s Quartermaster for their annual excavations.