Eastbourne veteran to conquer the Rock of Gibraltar - and Veterans' Trauma
This year, it’s bigger and better than ever with more than 20 runners take on the gruelling challenge in aid of Waterloo Uncovered’s life-changing veteran support programmes, including Commonwealth Games competitor Arnold Rogers, who serves in the Royal Gibraltar Regiment, and Commodore Tom Guy, who took up the post of Commander British Forces Gibraltar in 2022.
Donations can be made and are being collected through JustGiving which can be found online at https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/gibraltar-2023
The Rock Relay Run team will be led by REME and Royal Signals veteran Ben Mead, who was previously stationed in Gibraltar and has completed tours of the former Yugoslavia, Afghanistan, and Iraq.
Ben first joined the Waterloo Uncovered team in 2018 as a participant on the charity’s flagship Excavation Programme on the Battlefield of Waterloo, and has since worked his way up to become a valued staff member, serving as the charity’s Quartermaster for their annual excavations.
In addition to raising vital funds for veterans and serving personnel, the Rock Relay Run team will give back to the local community by spending the day before the run working in the Gibraltar Clubhouse, a local mental health charity hub that provides work-based programmes where individuals with a history of mental illness can develop to their full potential.