A dog which was bitten by an adder while out on a walk has made a full recovery thanks to an Eastbourneveterinary practice.

Two-year-old Max, a mixed breed, was given anti-venom at Linnaeus-owned St Anne’s Veterinary Group, which is the only veterinary practice in Eastbourne to carry the precious medicine.

Max’s medical emergency started when he startled an adder, which then bit him on the face, causing him to jump in the air and yelp, while out enjoying a walk on the Downs with his dog walker.

His dog walker recognised it was an adder from its markings and Max was rushed to his local vet in Horsebridge before being referred to St Anne’s who took over his care.

Two-year-old Max, a mixed breed, was given anti-venom at Linnaeus-owned St Anne’s Veterinary Group, which is the only veterinary practice in Eastbourne to carry the precious medicine. Picture: St Anne’s Veterinary Group

Max’s owner, Sam Beeston said: “I was very worried as Max was having trouble standing to begin with.

“However, both vets explained everything to me without making it too confusing. This helped put my mind at ease as I was very upset at the time.”

Emily Nash, a veterinary surgeon at St Anne’s, said: “We examined Max and discovered a swelling on his neck.

“The proximity to the airways is always a concern with adder bites and so it was decided to give Max the anti-venom.

Max was bitten by an adder and was given anti-venom by St Anne’s Veterinary Group in Eastbourne. Picture: St Anne’s Veterinary Group

“He was also given pain relief, placed on intravenous fluids, and given steroids, antibiotics and antihistamine. Max made a great recovery and was able to go home the next day.