Work has begun on the Carpet Gardens in Eastbourne. Photo: staff

Eastbourne’s historic Carpet Gardens have been dug up ahead of a major makeover – here’s what our readers think.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Earlier this month, Eastbourne Borough Council (EBC) announced a restoration project which would transform the gardens into ‘an oasis of colour’.

The work – which is expected to last six weeks – began on May 12 and is being led by Sussex-based landscape and garden designer Peter Thurman, who has trained and taught at Kew Royal Botanic Gardens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once finished, the Carpet Gardens will trial a ’sustainable planting showcase’ which will provide an ‘attractive year-round display’ while benefiting the environment, according to EBC.

While many responses to the news were positive, some residents expressed shock at seeing the historic gardens dug up and fenced off (pictured).

Resident Debbie Baldwin said: “Wrong time of year in the holiday season in a seaside holiday town.

“Looks awful, as does the roadworks top of Terminus Road next to it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve Mattocks added: “Probably not the best time of year to make the seafront look like a building site.”

However, Carol Parks commented ‘nobody in their right mind would put in a whole new planting scheme in the winter’.

"You need to do it at the time of year that's best for the plants,” she said.

Another resident, Jaqueline Haegen, said: “Carpet Gardens are outdated and boring, need a lot of maintenance and cost a fortune. The new design will be sustainable, will look after itself, be good for insects and bees, and [complement] its seafront location.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Secondly, you can't plant a garden in winter, and you can't plant a garden without doing the groundwork first.

"I'm looking forward to seeing it finished.

Debbie Eibbed added: “Lovely to have something more sustainable being put in there - can’t wait to see the finished result!”

EBC has placed information boards on each of the fences, which provide details on the types of plants being used in the display and the improvements the new scheme will bring.

Residents are being asked for their views on whether they would like to see more of the new style of planting in parks and gardens across Eastbourne. To take part in the survey, visit: smartsurvey.co.uk/s/CarpetGardens