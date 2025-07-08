An Eastbourne youth service said families have been ‘left unsupported’ after it was left off East Sussex County Council’s Alternative Provision (AP) directory.

The Bee-Leaf Project – a youth mentoring service – has provided alternative provision and mentoring to ‘vulnerable’ young people since 2020.

Taner Fikret, the organisation’s CEO, said the group has been ‘excluded’ from the council’s AP directory, despite ‘no findings of concern around quality or safeguarding’.

According to Mr Fikret, the decision was based on a ‘perceived risk’ associated with a new, not-yet-operational independent school the organisation is in the process of setting-up. He said the decision has ‘forced contract terminations, left families unsupported, and caused job losses’.

Taner Fikret. Photo: contributed

“This wasn’t a fair process,” Mr Fikret said.

“We have followed all guidance, worked within the law, and delivered high-quality, trauma-informed provision.

"Since the decision, the company has had contracts for placements ended without warning, four staff have lost their roles, and families have begun self-funding where possible.

"Schools have stopped referring, as public funding can only be used with providers on the directory, cutting off young people from vital support.

“This isn’t just about Bee-Leaf — it’s about the safeguarding and emotional wellbeing of young people who now have one less place to turn.

"It’s about public money no longer reaching services that were delivering life-changing results. It’s about transparency and fairness in decision-making, especially when vulnerable children are affected.”

A spokesperson for East Sussex County Council said: “Whilst we cannot comment specifically on individual cases, we can confirm that when arranging or commissioning any alternative provision providers, we follow the Department for Education’s Arranging Alternative Provision guidance which sets the responsibilities of local authorities and schools.

“In line with this guidance, we have locally agreed criteria and a detailed specification which providers must meet in order to be included in the East Sussex Alternative Provision Directory, and we have discretion over who to approve to the directory.

“Our priority as a local authority is to ensure that children and young people receive education that is high quality, including for those who access alternative provision.”

Mr Fikret added: “Bee-Leaf Project remains operational and open to collaboration.

"But for now, [we] are standing up for the children who no longer have a say.”