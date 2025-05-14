Eastbourne's 2025 Spring Water Festival kicks off with Eco Fair

Residents gathered on the Western Lawns on Saturday, May 11 to have a look at all the fair had to offer.

2025’s main attraction was the stalls placed around the fair in ‘villages’. The ‘Food Village’, ‘Crafts Village’, ‘Community Village’ and the ‘Campaigning Village’ were all on display for visitors to the fair to browse.

The event, which is run by Plastic Free Eastbourne, also featured the Kidical Mass Cycle Ride which followed a route towards Prince’s Park and then return to Western Lawns in time for the opening ceremony featuring Eastbourne’s Mayor Cllr Candy Vaughan.

The fair kicked off the start of an eight day festival which included numerous events for all ages and interests – from walks visiting the refill stations, a Big Beach Clean event, bench dances, a ‘Big Turd Paddle out’, art exhibitions, health and well-being events and an Eco Fair.

The festival closed this year on Sunday, May 18, with a ceremony at Holywell from 3pm to 4.30pm.

Past events have included art exhibitions and workshops, a conference, music concerts, film screenings, opera workshops, creative writing, walking, swimming, watersports and a pilgrimage.

Oliver Sterno, Community Leader for Plastic Free Eastbourne and Founder and Organiser of the Spring Water Festival, said: “This Eco fair was a thorough success. We wanted it to be bigger and better than our previous Eco fairs and it certainly was. We had over 30 stalls in different villages, for example.

“The weather was kind once again and the event was an enjoyable one. The atmosphere was friendly and relaxing.

“One stall holder sent this message to me:

‘I enjoyed myself thoroughly and sales were record-breaking.

‘I have no reservations in taking part again in any similar future event and will recommend my friends to the group.

‘Thank you again and congratulations on a wonderful festival’.”

