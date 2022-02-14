Eastbourne’s Beacon hires new community manager to boost local relationships

Hend Moussa will focus on strengthening existing partnerships and explore opportunities to work more closely with community groups and the creative sector.

Hend said, “I love Eastbourne and I am passionate about bringing people together. This exciting role will allow me to merge the two together to create exciting new concepts unique to our town and its heritage.”

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The community manager will work closely with Centre director James Roberts aiming to strengthen links between retailers and the vibrant town culture.

The Beacon in Eastbourne has announced the hiring Hend Moussa as community manager, a newly created role. Her new role will involve strengthening links between retailers and the town. Photo by Peter Cripps. SUS-220214-110940001

James said, “We are moving from a pure retail destination towards a more diverse, community environment and sustainable economy. We want to engage with partners across the sectors and cement our relationships with as many groups as possible. Hend will fit in perfectly and be a great ambassador for the Centre.”

Hend, who grew up in Eastbourne, has worked in East Sussex and the Middle East.

She was part of the opening team at Hamad International Airport in Doha, Qatar, working alongside 25 different nationalities and international global brands, including the first ever Samsung Experience Store and Giorgio Armani fashion show.

She has also worked in the United Arab Emirates as a retail development manager for the award-winning Axiom Telecom, an Emirati owned telecoms retailer.

After seven years abroad, Hend hopes to bring her wealth of experiences and ideas back to Eastbourne.