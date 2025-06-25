Eastbourne’s Carpet Gardens look like ‘hard shoulder of motorway’, says business owner

An Eastbourne business owner has stated that the Carpet Gardens look like ‘hard shoulder of a motorway’ after restoration works to the flower beds were carried out.

In May, Eastbourne Borough Council (EBC) announced a restoration project which would transform the gardens on the seafront into ‘an oasis of colour’.

The Carpet Gardens pictured on Friday, June 20. Photo: staff

Katerina Tutt, owner of Qualisea Fish Restaurant, also expressed her disapproval to the works, stating that the flowers’ current appearance are an ‘embarrassment to the town’.

She said: “(It’s appearance is) absolutely awful, a complete embarrassment to the town, especially comparing it to the beautiful carpet gardens of previous years.

"It looks unfinished and cheap, and frankly like a hard shoulder of a motorway.

"I think it adds to a very poor first impression for tourists. So much of Eastbourne is a mess at the moment, from the burnt down Claremont, to the empty large department stores like TJ Hughes and Debenhams, road works on the seafront and Victoria Place and the bandstand under construction.

"The carpet gardens have been an iconic part of Eastbourne that tourists and residents have enjoyed for decades. It’s a tradition that is popular with all ages and the feedback I have had since the ‘new carpets gardens’ have been installed is very negative.

"Our seafront looks neglected and unloved, which is not the impression we want to be giving tourists, when so much of the town relies on them.

"I have owned a business in Eastbourne for over 30 years and have lived here my whole life. I love this town and it has so much to offer, but the feedback I’m getting about how Eastbourne looks is some of the worst I have ever had.

"Eastbourne should be dressed and ready to welcome all the tourists that we all so desperately need. You must speculate to accumulate - and I hope this is something the council bears in mind when removing every part of Eastbourne that makes it appealing and welcoming to our visitors.”

Before the redesign, the flowerbeds had to be replanted twice a year, which the council said was ‘costly and wasteful’ and that the new design would ‘provide an attractive year-round display for residents, visitors and wildlife’.

Following its completion, Peter Thurman said that residents can hopefully expect to see ‘a few flowers this autumn’.

"We’ve changed the carpet bedding that’s been here for 100 years plus, and we’ve changed it to the small shrubs, perennials and bulbs and that means they’ll thicken up and expand,” he said.

“They’re very young plants. We may have a few flowers this autumn.

"There may be one or two this summer, but I’m hoping people will just enjoy seeing how the board has developed with time, to start with.”