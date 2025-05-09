Cllr Murray (left) and Peter Thurman (right) at the Carpet Gardens. Photo: EBC

Work to restore Eastbourne’s Carpet Gardens will begin this weekend.

Eastbourne Borough Council (EBC) said work to restore the garden will begin on May 12 and will last six weeks.

Once finished, the Carpet Gardens will trial a ’sustainable planting s howcase’ which will provide an ‘attractive year-round display’ while benefiting the environment, according to EBC. The plants can also withstand the warmer and drier climate.

Additionally, the design team will remove an invasive weed which is ‘smothering’ the bedding plants.

One section of the Carpet Gardens will remain planted with the traditional, imported summer bedding plan ts.

Each section will be planted side-by-side to allow residents and tourists to compare the two styles and provide feedback on which they would prefer for future displays.

Councillor Jim Murray, Cabinet Member for Carbon Neutral 2030 and Water Champion, said: “We love the Carpet Gardens and want to protect this Eastbourne gem for generations to come.

“Residents have told us in response to the Seafront Strategy consultation that they want the gardens to be even more sustainable, given that all the plants are dug up and replaced twice a year and usually grown to order in the Netherlands.

“We’re therefore giving residents the opportunity to see what a more climate-friendly, biodiverse Carpet Gardens could look like this year, alongside the traditional arrangements, so that local people can compare and decide which they would prefer for the future.”

Local primary schools will also be invited to participate in the project by joining the team on site to find out about how gardening is adapting to climate change.

The work is being led by Sussex-based landscape and garden designer Peter Thurman. During his 45-year career, Peter has trained and taught at Kew Royal Botanic Gardens.

He said: “My design consists of long waves of plants that reflect the timeless wave formations occurring every day on the beach below. I have used herbaceous perennial plants including grasses, hardy bulbs and shrubs to provide foliage and flower interest throughout the year.

“All the plants will withstand the harsh salt-laden winds and dry conditions that occur along the coast, and many provide nectar for insects and seeds for birds.”

During the project there will be online opportunities for people to engage with the experts and submit their questions. Details will be posted on the council’s social media channels.

Councillor Murray added: “I am really excited for this year’s display which will, in time, create an oasis of colour and be far more tolerant of the increasingly hot and dry summer months, meaning a reduced need for watering too .

“It will also be good to root out the invasive, non-native weed called Oxalis latifolia which is smothering all the bedding plants. The design team will remove the weed and the contaminated soil, without the use of harmful pesticides.

“I know that the bedding scheme is still popular, and we want to hear from residents during this showcase year. We want to make sure that whether it’s sustainable planting, the summer bedding, or a mix of both, we listen to the views of residents when planning for next year.”

For more information, visit: www.lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk/Carpet-Gardens.