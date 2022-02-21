Eastbourne’s Cineworld holds day of bargain tickets

The inaugural Cineworld Day will take place in Eastbourne and the rest of the UK as Cineworld reduces its ticket prices to £3 for all films, all day, in all formats.

Stuart Crane, vice president of film for Cineworld Group, said, “We’re thrilled to welcome customers to our first Cineworld Day, where for one day only on Saturday, February 26, they can experience all of the latest movies in all of the Cineworld formats for only £3, including IMAX, 4DX, ScreenX and Superscreen.

“The last two years have been especially difficult for the cinema industry, but with the huge crowds returning through our doors for movies like Spider-Man: No Way Home and with so many exciting movies to look forward to in 2022, we wanted to celebrate everything that people love about cinema and everything that there is to look forward to at Cineworld, the best place to watch a movie.”

Cineworld in The Beacon, Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-190715-114336008