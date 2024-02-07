Eastbourne’s Enterprise Centre to take part in charity’s 50:50 challenge

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The challenge, which is sponsored by PRG Marketing Communications, runs from February 5 until March 26 2024. People taking part will be loaned a £50 note. It is then up to them, and their team, to turn that into as much money as possible in 50 days.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Enterprise Centre said: “We're taking part in the St Wilfrid's Hospice's 50:50 Challenge which runs from the February 5 and March 26. We're hoping to raise as much money as possible over the next 50 days for this wonderful charity.

“We are selling raffle tickets for a £1, with the winner receiving a £50 voucher to spend at any business in the Enterprise.

The Enterprise Centre in Eastbourne has announced that it will take part in St Wilfrid’s Hospice’s 50:50 challenge. (Pic by Jon Rigby)

“You can purchase your raffle tickets at Flowers of Eastbourne.”

The Eastbourne-based hospice has launched the 50:50 Challenge to raise much-needed funds for its essential work, providing skilled and compassionate care for those with life-limiting illnesses.

Fundraisers could use the £50 to buy cake ingredients and have a cake sale, or buy some car wash equipment and offer staff car cleans for a fee. Other suggestions include a gameathon, raffle or coffee morning.

The team which has made the most money after the 50 days will be presented with a special winner’s trophy by the hospice’s mascot, Wilfie Bear.