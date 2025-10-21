Eastbourne's Old Town Rec transformed following £20k council funding

Facilities at Old Town Recreation Ground have been transformed following £20,000 of funding from Eastbourne Borough Council.

Old Town Hub CIC received the Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) funding to renovate the toilets, changing areas, and café – called First Serve – making the facilities fully accessible to the public.

The Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) is a charge collected from new developments in the area. It’s used to fund vital improvements to local infrastructure, such as community facilities.

Councillor Peter Diplock, deputy leader of EBC, said: “This is a fantastic example of how the potential in local community assets can be unlocked.

"The CIL money has transformed a previously underused building, safeguarded vital community amenities, and created a vibrant centre for sport, recreation, and social connection.”

Old Town Hub CIC offers membership at £50 per household annually, with access to four restored tennis courts. Flexible pay-and-play options and free bookable sessions during the week have made tennis more accessible than ever, EBC said.

Craig Wells, operator of Old Town Hub CIC and tennis coach, said: “We are incredibly grateful to have received the CIL funding, which has not only brought an important local asset back to life, but also saved the community toilets.

“The First Serve Café has quickly flourished as a friendly hub where people of all ages feel welcome, and our tennis programme has gone from strength to strength.”

Old Town Councillor Ali Dehdashty added: “Craig and Old Town Hub CIC have done an outstanding job.

"The improvements have made a real difference, and it’s heartening to see so many residents enjoying the facilities.”