NationalWorldTV
Eastbourne’s ‘poo castle’ visited as local storm overflows are discussed

Eastbourne MP Caroline Ansell went 75ft underground on a visit to the town’s subterranean waste treatment works - which is colloquially known as ‘poo castle’.

Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 17th May 2023, 16:53 BST
Updated 17th May 2023, 16:54 BST

The MP organised the tour for members of Eastbourne Swimmers to receive a briefing from Southern Water on the plans ahead and to see first-hand operations that process wastewater from around 120,000 local homes each day.

The group saw the storm station, biological or ‘bug’ treatment area and first stage filter site which separates out grit and grease at the building in Prince William Parade.

The visit comes after concerns were raised about Eastbourne’s water quality.

Eastbourne MP Caroline Ansell visits the town's subterranean waste treatment works

Mrs Ansell said: “This was an informative visit, if very smelly in the initial stage, and I won’t forget seeing the flow from 1,000 flushing toilets in a hurry. The scale of the undertaking is very clear to see, perhaps most visibly in the enormous skip filling with used wet wipes and any manner of items people mistakenly flush. Another unforgettable sight.

“The reality is that treating sewage is quite a modern intervention. This site only opened in 1997 but it will need to be replaced. In the short to medium term some of the investment we learnt about on the visit will prolong its life.

“While there it was also good to see new on-site generators which can provide full back up in the event of a power outage, something which has previously caused treatment issues.

“Challenging questions were asked and answered on the visit, and I welcome Southern Water’s ‘Turnaround Plan’ and the focused work specifically for Eastbourne.

“There is important work ahead but no quick or cheap solutions. And it bears repeating, if we stopped the use of storm overflows immediately, sewage would back up into our homes, our gardens, schools and hospitals during heavy rain.

“The sea is our greatest asset and like so many others, it’s what I love about living here. I am committed to the pursuit of excellent seawater quality.

“My next planned visit will be on site with Southern Water’s misconnections team.”

The MP had said that Southern Water had concerns about builders wrongly connecting sewage pipes to rainwater pipes.

