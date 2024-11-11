Eastbourne's Remembrance Sunday service 2024 - in pictures

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker

Trainee Reporter

Published 11th Nov 2024, 12:03 BST
Updated 11th Nov 2024, 12:15 BST
Eastbourne service men and women, dignitaries and residents came together yesterday (Sunday, November 10) to remember those who have lost their lives in conflict.

The town’s annual service began with a military parade at 10.25am.

Hundreds of residents watched on in respect as ex-service personnel, emergency services and local cadet groups marched from Bankers Corner in Terminus Road to the War Memorial in Cornfield Road.

Here, a civic ceremony took place, followed by a two-minute silence at 11am.

Take a look at our photos from the service below.

Eastbourne Remembrance Sunday Service 2024 (Photo by Jon Rigby)

1. Eastbourne's Remembrance Day service 2024 - in pictures

Eastbourne Remembrance Sunday Service 2024 (Photo by Jon Rigby) Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673

Eastbourne Remembrance Sunday Service 2024 (Photo by Jon Rigby)

2. Eastbourne's Remembrance Day service 2024 - in pictures

Eastbourne Remembrance Sunday Service 2024 (Photo by Jon Rigby) Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673

Eastbourne Remembrance Sunday Service 2024 (Photo by Jon Rigby)

3. Eastbourne's Remembrance Day service 2024 - in pictures

Eastbourne Remembrance Sunday Service 2024 (Photo by Jon Rigby) Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673

Eastbourne Remembrance Sunday Service 2024 (Photo by Jon Rigby)

4. Eastbourne's Remembrance Day service 2024 - in pictures

Eastbourne Remembrance Sunday Service 2024 (Photo by Jon Rigby) Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673

Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice