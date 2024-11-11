The town’s annual service began with a military parade at 10.25am.
Hundreds of residents watched on in respect as ex-service personnel, emergency services and local cadet groups marched from Bankers Corner in Terminus Road to the War Memorial in Cornfield Road.
Here, a civic ceremony took place, followed by a two-minute silence at 11am.
Take a look at our photos from the service below.
1. Eastbourne's Remembrance Day service 2024 - in pictures
Eastbourne Remembrance Sunday Service 2024 (Photo by Jon Rigby) Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673
2. Eastbourne's Remembrance Day service 2024 - in pictures
Eastbourne Remembrance Sunday Service 2024 (Photo by Jon Rigby) Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673
3. Eastbourne's Remembrance Day service 2024 - in pictures
Eastbourne Remembrance Sunday Service 2024 (Photo by Jon Rigby) Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673
4. Eastbourne's Remembrance Day service 2024 - in pictures
Eastbourne Remembrance Sunday Service 2024 (Photo by Jon Rigby) Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.