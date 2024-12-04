A much-loved swimming pool in Eastbourne ‘will not reopen’, it has been announced.

Last month, Eastbourne Borough Council (EBC) cabinet members agreed to move ahead with a series of savings proposals, which included the closure of two swimming pools at the Sovereign Centre.

EBC leader Councillor Holt assured the authority wouldn’t make ‘any irreversible changes’ to the facilities until the Scrutiny Committee – chaired by the opposition – had assessed and evaluated the council’s decision.

However, residents were left confused following an announcement from the Sovereign Centre on Facebook this week.

The statement read: “Following on from the planned closure to facilitate electrical works to the centre this week, we are on schedule to reopen as planned on Monday, December 2.

“Regrettably, the Fun Pool will not reopen, but the Training Pool and Gala Pool will resume their scheduling as normal for the time being.”

Some residents questioned if the Fun Pool’s closure will be permanent. An EBC spokesperson has now confirmed that this decision ‘is not irreversible’.

"But the decision to close is the decision taken by Cabinet,” he said.

“Scrutiny will look at the decision and the reasons behind it.”

At last month’s cabinet meeting, Cllr Holt said the decision to change the provision of swimming at the Sovereign Centre was ‘made with a heavy heart’.

Ahead of the meeting, campaigners gathered outside the Town Hall and protested against the closure.

Speaking ahead of the protest, Kate Skipper, who has been fighting against the closure since September, said the loss of the swimming pools would have a ‘devastating impact on the town’.