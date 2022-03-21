Eastbourne’s Victoria Medical Centre ‘short on doctors and nurses’

Eastbourne’s Victoria Medical Centre (VMC) has told patients it is short of doctors and nurses due to staff sickness.
Sixty per cent of the administration staff are also off, according to a VMC spokesperson.
In a message sent to patients this morning (Monday, March 21) a spokesperson said, “Unfortunately we are experiencing a very high volume of staff sickness.
“We are short on doctors, nurses and have 60 per cent of our administration staff off, so you may be contacted to cancel or rearrange your appointment.
“Please bear with us and only call if it is an emergency or urgent.”
In January, VMC addressed ‘teething’ problems that had led to ‘dissatisfaction’ around car parking, phoning the surgery, reception organisation and the website.
