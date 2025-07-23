Eastbourne's Victoria Place reopens for summer holidays

Roadworks in part of Eastbourne town centre have been paused for the summer holidays.

Victoria Place – the seafront end of Terminus Road – has been fenced off since last year while pedestrianisation works take place.

East Sussex County Council has been working in partnership with Balfour Beatty and Eastbourne Borough Council to transform the road into a ‘Las Ramblas’ style destination.

The project was made possible following a £19.8m grant from the government’s Levelling Up Fund – £4.74m of which has been allocated to the Victoria Place project.

Fencing has been removed from Victoria Place. Photo: East Sussex Highways

Katerina Tutt, owner of Qualisea in Terminus Road, said traders are ‘in favour’ of the project overall, but that the road closure had ‘caused absolute carnage’.

She said: “It’s had a massive impact. For the lunchtime traders especially, the road is just very, very quiet.

"There’s not much footfall.”

Mrs Tutt called the decision to pause the pedestrianisation works ‘a godsend’.

“It’s been a long fight for us as traders,” she said.

“But let’s not forget that this is just six weeks. We’ve lost the start to the summer and it’s going to impact us significantly.”

ESCC said contractors ‘work hard to ensure the work is carried out as quickly as possible’ and have thanked the public for their patience.

Throughout the six-week pause, the roadworks will continue in Burlington Road and on three corners of Seaside Road (outside the TJ Hughes building, the Brew and Bread café and British Heart Foundation), according to the authority.

An ESCC spokesperson said: “A temporary pedestrian crossing will remain in place on Seaside Road to help movement around the area.”

Victoria Place will remain accessible to pedestrians until September 8, allowing for the annual Pop-Up Park to take place.