Chief organiser Dee Richardson acquired all the eggs, toys and books the children received and, thankfully, the sun shone.

The event was held in the grounds of Tarring Manor Care Home, the park being too soggy, and the Friends said they were grateful to Conrad Bool and his team for their generosity and co-operation.

Many of the children joined in the Easter Bonnet Parade and competition. Tarring Manor resident Mary Mills made her choice of 14 winners, who each received a goodie bag.

Volunteers from the Friends of Tarring Park, led by Tarring councillor Hazel Thorpe and Iona Harte, were on hand to set up and run the event and everyone had a great time.

1 . Tarring Easter Egg Hunt Hazel Thorpe and Tarring Manor resident Mary Mills with Floss, Thea, Henry and Paige Photo: CL Greene

2 . Tarring Easter Egg Hunt Beth and Lottie Photo: CL Greene

3 . Tarring Easter Egg Hunt Elliott Photo: CL Greene