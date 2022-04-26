Easter Service held in Petworth in aid of Ukraine

On Sunday, April 24, the procession was held in support of the Ukrainian refugees who had both come to the area looking for shelter and the ones affected in Ukraine.
The service took place at 10.30am and was attended by many in the town.
Wonderful to be able to welcome so many Ukrainians families to the area.
There was also a plea at the service for the Petworth Ukraine Relief to help continue their effort supporting those who need help and also continue to send aid over to Ukraine.
The Petworth Ukraine Relief are currently stepping up their efforts to help send humanitarian aid to the people affected by the Ukrainian conflict.
The aid being sent in artic lorries includes non perishable foods, all medical supplies, nappies, sleeping bags and new clothes.
Current drop off points for residents to send aid to Ukraine include: De Ja Vu, The Star, Petworth Primary School, Chiddingfold Boots and many more.
If you would like to find out more information about the Petworth Ukraine Relief, visit their Facebook page or call 07725474913 or 07799653140.