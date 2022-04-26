Easter Service held in Petworth in aid of Ukraine

An orthodox Easter Service was held in Petworth in support of Ukraine at the weekend. SUS-220426-144651001

On Sunday, April 24, the procession was held in support of the Ukrainian refugees who had both come to the area looking for shelter and the ones affected in Ukraine.

The service took place at 10.30am and was attended by many in the town.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wonderful to be able to welcome so many Ukrainians families to the area.

An orthodox Easter Service was held in Petworth in support of Ukraine at the weekend. SUS-220426-144712001

There was also a plea at the service for the Petworth Ukraine Relief to help continue their effort supporting those who need help and also continue to send aid over to Ukraine.

The Petworth Ukraine Relief are currently stepping up their efforts to help send humanitarian aid to the people affected by the Ukrainian conflict.

The aid being sent in artic lorries includes non perishable foods, all medical supplies, nappies, sleeping bags and new clothes.

Current drop off points for residents to send aid to Ukraine include: De Ja Vu, The Star, Petworth Primary School, Chiddingfold Boots and many more.

An orthodox Easter Service was held in Petworth in support of Ukraine at the weekend. SUS-220426-144702001