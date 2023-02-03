A care home in Eastergate requires improvement, according to the latest report issued by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Monaveen, in Peckham Chase, provides personal care to 34 people living in their own apartments within a large, purpose built building.

The care service supports patients with dementia, Parkinson’s, a range of physical disabilities, Huntington’s Chorea and learning disabilities. In order to carry out their inspection, officers spoke to six people about their experience of the service, as well as seven relatives. They also spoke to several members of staff, including the registered manager, and reviewed the care and medicine records of seven people.

This latest inspection comes after a previous visit by the CQC in May 2022 found several breaches of legal requirements. Following that inspection, the provider completed a comprehensive action plan and inspectors visited again to ensure it had been successfully carried out.

The care home requires improvement, inspectors say.

Unfortunately, they found the care home still requires improvement across two key areas of assessment: safety and leadership.

Although staff had actioned a series of improvements which made the service safer, it was still felt Monaveen fell short of national standards. “For example, some people had health conditions such as Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary disease (COPD)

and diabetes.

“Risk assessments and care plans did not include signs and symptoms that might indicate a rapid deterioration in their health that may require immediate assistance and there was no guidance for staff about the action to take. The high reliance on agency staff meant that not all staff knew people well

and this increased the risk that changes in people's health might not be identified,” the report said.

Similar issues were found with the service’s leadership, although improvements were being made under the auspices of a new manager.

Although a number of improvements had not yet been made and several systems were still out of date, the registered manager made their commitment to growth clear – something reflected in feedback from relatives and patients.

"They really have improved since (new manager) came here,” one person told inspectors. Another said much the same, adding “it is getting better and I would recommend it here.”

