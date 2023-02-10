An application was submitted for a single storey store extension and the insertion of three rooflights on the north west elevation at Eastergate Village Parish Hall at Barnham Road in Eastergate.
Arun officers said the plans would have no adverse impact on visual amenity and accorded with policy.
Barnham and Eastergate Community Trust said the extension would be subdivided internally to allow one part to be used as a bar equipment store and the other as a table store.
"The addition of the store extension would allow for the demolitiion and removal of the existing detached prefabricated storage building which is located to the east of the hall," it said.
To see the decision documents go to the Arun District council planning portal and use the search reference BN/175/22/PL.