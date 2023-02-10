Plans to extend a village hall allowing a prefabricated storage building to be removed have been approved by Arun District Council.

Arun officers said the plans would have no adverse impact on visual amenity and accorded with policy.

Barnham and Eastergate Community Trust said the extension would be subdivided internally to allow one part to be used as a bar equipment store and the other as a table store.

The plans to extend Eastergate village hall have been approved

"The addition of the store extension would allow for the demolitiion and removal of the existing detached prefabricated storage building which is located to the east of the hall," it said.

