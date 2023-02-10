Edit Account-Sign Out
Eastergate village hall can be extended

Plans to extend a village hall allowing a prefabricated storage building to be removed have been approved by Arun District Council.

By Nikki Jeffery
3 minutes ago
Updated 10th Feb 2023, 2:13pm

An application was submitted for a single storey store extension and the insertion of three rooflights on the north west elevation at Eastergate Village Parish Hall at Barnham Road in Eastergate.

Arun officers said the plans would have no adverse impact on visual amenity and accorded with policy.

Barnham and Eastergate Community Trust said the extension would be subdivided internally to allow one part to be used as a bar equipment store and the other as a table store.

The plans to extend Eastergate village hall have been approved
"The addition of the store extension would allow for the demolitiion and removal of the existing detached prefabricated storage building which is located to the east of the hall," it said.

To see the decision documents go to the Arun District council planning portal and use the search reference BN/175/22/PL.

