easyJet and Virgin Atlantic crew to host airline charity football match for the Ukrainian crisis

The airline versus airline football match will take place at Horsham FC Ground on Sunday April 3, with doors opening at 2pm and kick-off at 3pm.

Entry is free of charge, but it is asked that spectators donate to UNICEF, easyJet’s charity partner, or UK for UNHCR, Virgin Atlantic’s charity partner. The match will also be available to tune into via a livestream.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

easyJet has also been working closely with UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, to provide free seats on flights across their network. These can be used by UNHCR staff supporting the emergency response to the Ukraine conflict.

Team shot of Virgin Altantic

This follows easyJet’s onboard appeal, which took place across all flights and its entire network, helping UNICEF meet the urgent needs of children and families affected by this crisis.

Virgin Atlantic is diverting all onboard donations throughout March to support Save The Children’s Emergency Fund, with money raised going to help the children and families caught up in the conflict.

The Virgin Atlantic Foundation is also donating £125,000 directly to the UK for UNHCR. In addition, the airline has set up a Crowdfunder page for its people, partners, and customers to raise funds that will go directly to the UNHCR’s Ukraine appeal.

The Virgin Atlantic Foundation has pledged to match the funds raised up to £50,000 until 30th April.

Virgin Atlantic are looking face easyjet this weekend

The match was organised by easyJet Captain Jesse Loan and Kyle Reynolds, Cabin Crew for Virgin Atlantic.

Captain at easyJet Jesse Loan said: “The ongoing conflict in Ukraine has left us deeply shocked, and we wanted to come together to help raise funds and provide support to those impacted.

“I want to express my gratitude for the support the local community has provided for such a meaningful cause.”

First Officer and football team captain for Virgin AtlanticNick Barnes said: “We’re deeply saddened by the crisis that’s continuing to unfold in Ukraine. Joining forces with our industry colleagues at easyJet will allow us to raise money to send to the families in need through our incredible charities.

Raising money for the Ukriane crisis

“We are so grateful for every single contribution and will continue to use our business as a force for good in these devastating times.”