At around 4pm on Friday, July 14, a group of five young people were caught on CCTV causing considerable damage to one of the toilet doors. Some were seen entering the loo itself, while the others attempted to stop them from coming out, and the resultant pulling and pushing has buckled the hinges and damaged the door frame, which means the door no longer closes properly, and the toilet is out of order until a repair can be made.
Those with information have ben asked to contact the police or the Parish Council by emailing [email protected]
The incident comes some time after similar damage was done to The Roundhouse, also in Easebourne Park. A spokesperson for the council said: “It’s incredibly sad that we have seen a string of vandalism in the Park in recent weeks after so long without this antisocial behaviour.”