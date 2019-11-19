Eddie Izzard, Steve Coogan and other stars support Sussex charity’s 20th anniversary gala at Glyndebourne
Community choirs and artists from Sussex joined with stars of stage and screen at Glyndebourne Opera House on Sunday (November 17) to celebrate homelessness prevention charity Homelink’s 20th anniversary.
The #homes4homeless gala featured Lewes Prison’s staff choir, Brighton’s Choir With No Name and Glyndebourne soprano Dame Felicity Lott, with well-known supporters of the charity Steeve Coogan, Eddie Izzard, Sophie Okonedo and Toby Stephens among those introducing the acts.
1. Homelink 20th Anniversary Gala
Comedian, actor, writer and campaigner Eddie Izzard and BBC presenter Katie Derham at Homelink's 20th anniversary gala at Glyndebourne Opera House. Photograph Sam Stephenson/ Homelink