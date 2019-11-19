The Lewes Youth Band, accompanied by soloist Khaya Burke who has recorded Elvis Presley's Love Me Tender with Guy Fletcher of Dire Straits. Photograph: 'Photograph: Sam Stephenson/ Homelink

Eddie Izzard, Steve Coogan and other stars support Sussex charity’s 20th anniversary gala at Glyndebourne

Community choirs and artists from Sussex joined with stars of stage and screen at Glyndebourne Opera House on Sunday (November 17) to celebrate homelessness prevention charity Homelink’s 20th anniversary.

The #homes4homeless gala featured Lewes Prison’s staff choir, Brighton’s Choir With No Name and Glyndebourne soprano Dame Felicity Lott, with well-known supporters of the charity Steeve Coogan, Eddie Izzard, Sophie Okonedo and Toby Stephens among those introducing the acts.

Comedian, actor, writer and campaigner Eddie Izzard and BBC presenter Katie Derham at Homelink's 20th anniversary gala at Glyndebourne Opera House. Photograph Sam Stephenson/ Homelink

Comedian, actor, writer and campaigner Eddie Izzard and BBC presenter Katie Derham at Homelink's 20th anniversary gala at Glyndebourne Opera House. Photograph Sam Stephenson/ Homelink
Actor, comedian and producer Steve Coogan. Photograph: Sam Stephenson/ Homelink

Actor, comedian and producer Steve Coogan. Photograph: Sam Stephenson/ Homelink
Lewes Old Gramma School's Vox Show Choir perform. Photograph: Sam Stephenson/ Homelink

Lewes Old Gramma School's Vox Show Choir perform. Photograph: Sam Stephenson/ Homelink
Novelist and winner of the 2018 Man Booker Prize Anna Jones, who spoke about her experience as a former Homelink client. Photograph: Sam Stephenson/ Homelink

Novelist and winner of the 2018 Man Booker Prize Anna Jones, who spoke about her experience as a former Homelink client. Photograph: Sam Stephenson/ Homelink
