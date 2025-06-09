Eid celebrations in Bexhill

People from across the local area gathered at Bexhill Masjid (mosque) to celebrate the festival of Eid-ul-Adha 2025.

Eid-ul-Adha, also known as the Festival of Sacrifice, is one of the holiest days in the Islamic calendar. It serves as a time for prayer, charity, and community connection, with millions of Muslims around the world marking the occasion through acts of devotion and generosity.

The Masjid hosted two well-attended congregational prayers (Jama’ahs), bringing together families, friends, and neighbours in a joyful atmosphere of unity and reflection.

They reminded the community of the values of devotion, sacrifice, and compassion at the heart of the sacred occasion.

After prayers, refreshments were served and the community enjoyed moments of togetherness and shared joy, strengthening the bonds that make Bexhill such a welcoming and inclusive place.

Councillor Abul Azad, Chairman of Bexhill Masjid Islamic Association, Vice Chairman of East Sussex County Council, and Masjid Trustee, said: “Today was a true testament to the unity and strength of our community. It was heartening to see so many families and individuals come together in peace and prayer. Your presence, warmth, and respect made this celebration truly special. Together, we continue to build a strong, compassionate, and inclusive community here in Bexhill.”

Reflecting on the significance of the day, Cllr Azad added: “Eid-ul-Adha reminds us of the powerful legacy of Prophet Ibrahim and his unwavering faith. It calls us to embody those same values in our lives — faith, humility, and a deep sense of responsibility towards one another. Bexhill Masjid continues to serve as a centre for worship, learning and community engagement, welcoming people of all ages and backgrounds."