Eight decades of artwork by one artist on show in Hailsham

Eight decades of artwork by one artist is on display in Hailsham following the woman’s death in 2018 at the age of 95.

Sonia Harris’ work - which ranges from realistic interpretations to abstract using oil paints, clay and torn paper collages - is on display at Gallery North in Hailsham.

Mrs Harris’ daughter, Rebecca, said, “My mother continued to paint and sketch until her 95th year. Her retrospective exhibition gives a true reflection of her artistic talent.”

A Gallery North spokesperson said, “We are proud to be showing a retrospective exhibition of paintings by established artist Sonia Harris.

“Sonia died two years ago leaving a collection of works which her daughters have documented and presented for exhibiting.”

According to her daughter, Mrs Harris lived and worked in Sussex, since 1960 until her death, including 30 years as an art teacher at Roedean School in Brighton.

Mrs Harris was born in Derby in 1923, and according to her daughter, she travelled to London in 1938 where she joined Sadler’s Wells Ballet School.

However, when the Second World War started her ballet career was in doubt so Mrs Harris returned home to the Derby School of Art and later completed training at the Slade School of Art to become a teacher.

Other exhibitions where Mrs Harris’ work has been on display include the Society of Sussex Painters and the Taste of Brighton in Dieppe.

According to Rebeccca, Mrs Harris’ final years were spent in Bernhard Baron Cottage Homes in Polegate.

The gallery is open on Tuesday and Wednesday from 10am to 1pm and Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10am to 4pm.

For more information, contact gallery director Jenny West 01323 848216.