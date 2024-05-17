Eight engines respond to fire in Hassocks
Eight fire engines, a water carrier and an aerial ladder platform were called to a fire in an agricultural building in Henfield Road, Albourne last night (May 16).
The fire service arrived at the scene some time after 11.30pm and residents living nearby were advised to keep well away from the scene and close their windows to block out the smoke.
