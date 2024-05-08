Elderly man reported missing in East Sussex rescued after extensive search by RNLI and coastguard

Crews from Eastbourne RNLI were called to task in the early hours of the morning following a request to launch its inshore lifeboat after a man has been reported missing from the Hastings and Bexhill area.

The volunteers were called alongside local coastguard teams as well as a helicopter from the Coastguard.

Following an extensive search, the man was located safely by partner agencies and Solent Coastguard and crews were safely stood down two hours after tasking.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Eastbourne RNLI said: “At 4:33am (Wednesday, May 8) our crew were woken from their sleep and were requested to launch the Trent Class All Weather Lifeboat on service.

“An elderly male had been reported missing from the Hastings and Bexhill area and HM Coastguard had requested the crew to perform a shoreline search alongside Pett Level Independent Lifeboat, local Coastguard teams and Coastguard Helicopter 163

“The crew quickly launched under command of volunteer Coxswain Guy Emery. This was the first time Guy was in command on service since he became a qualified Coxswain.

"The crew of seven reached the search location as the sun came up and commenced the search utilising binoculars and other equipment on board in shallow waters.”

“The missing person was located by partner agencies and Solent Coastguard stood all assets down just after 6:30am.”

