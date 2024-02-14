Elderly man suffered serious injuries after tripping on dangerous Hastings pavement

The accident happened outside Marks and Spencer in Queens Road, leaving Peter Thompson bleeding with bad cuts to his face.

His wife Sylvia explained: “Luckily there was a man driving past who saw Peter fall and who was a trained first aider. He was able to help Peter and waited with us until the ambulance came, whic took and hour and a half.”

She added: “He still has a bad scar on his forehead. The state of the pavements is terrible. We have tried to get compensation but it is like going round in circles.”

John Bownas, manager of Love Hastings, said shoppers and businesses were becoming frustrated and angry with the state of pavements in the town centre. He said: “I regularly get stopped in the street by people asking me when these paving slabs will get fixed. And I don’t think a week goes by when I don’t see people who have tripped and fallen in the town.”

An East Sussex Highways spokesperson said: “We are sorry to hear about the resident’s fall and wish him a speedy recovery. We were unaware of a problem with the paving slabs in this particular location as it had not been reported to us, but we have now inspected the area and will be carrying out repairs as soon as possible.

“While regular checks are carried out on roads and pavements across East Sussex, we would urge members of the public to report any defects directly to us to enable us to carry out checks and repairs as quickly as possible. Reports can be made by visiting www.eastsussexhighways.com or calling 0345 60 80 193.”

1 . Pavement fall Peter Thompson being treated after the fall Photo: supplied

2 . Pavement fall The raised paving slab that caused the fall Photo: supplied

3 . Pavement fall Peter Thompson Photo: supplied