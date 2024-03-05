Electric motorbike riding teens in Chichester spark police appeal for information

Reckless teens driving electronic motorbikes in Chichester City Centre yesterday (March 04) have sparked a police appeal for information.
By The Newsroom
Published 5th Mar 2024, 17:22 GMT
Officers were called to West Street and East Street yesterday at around 5pm, following reports that young people were riding motorbikes recklessly in the area.

Members of the public who recognise the people in this picture, or have any information about yesterday’s incident, have been asked to contact police online or by calling 101.