An electricity linesperson from Crowborough joined a world first charity challenge at the top of London’s ‘Cheesegrater’, raising more than £7,600 for Macmillan.

Tom Rainbow, who is used to working at height as an experienced electricity linesperson at UK Power Networks, went over the edge of one of London’s skyscrapers on Sunday in memory of his cousin, Anna Vanns.His cousin Anna was diagnosed with stage four bowel cancer during pregnancy last April and sadly, the family lost her four weeks later, leaving behind her husband and their three-week-old son. Tom said the care given by all the charities which provided support surpassed any expectation and the family will be forever thankful for their help at a difficult time.

After a 42-floor race up 1,092 steps of the Leadenhall building, he kitted up in a harness and helmet, ascended to the 51st floor of The Cheesegrater, then abseiled solo over 200-metres as part of the UK’s highest current abseil.

With the backing of over 240 friends, family, colleagues and businesses Tom’s sponsorship made him the top fundraiser in the abseil challenge and he was named a ‘Star Fundraiser’.

Skyscraper Challenge, Tom Rainbow. Photo: Marathon-Photos.com

Tom said: “Receiving vital sponsorship for such a worthwhile cause is incredibly satisfying because it will enable others to receive the support when they need it. I needed to push my limits and do something within my control to help others. It is humbling to make my family, friends and sponsors proud of the support they have given myself and Macmillan.

“This was the first event of its kind in the world combining these challenges. I was fortunate to be selected to undertake it and was honoured to do so on behalf of such an important cause.”

Matt Mather, Macmillan relationship fundraising manager said: “I’d like to say a huge thank you to Tom, his family and all of his supporters who contributed to his amazing £7,600 total, making him the top fundraiser on the day. And what an incredible challenge on the hottest weekend of the year! The money raised will fund our Macmillan nurses and Support Line, open 7 days a week, and could pay for as many as 25 Macmillan Grants to help families like Tom’s and his cousin Anna’s when faced with a devasting cancer diagnosis.”