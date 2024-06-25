Electricity returned to residents near Steyning after unplanned power cut this morning
Power has been restored to residents in Steyning, Beeding and Henfield are making do without power this morning (June 25), following an unplanned power cut in the area.
Providers at UK Power Networks said 306 customers across five postcode areas were affected, and power was restored at 8.30am, considerably earlier than the 10.30-11.30am time frame experts had originally proposed.
The affected postcodes were:
- BN43 5
- BN43 6
- BN43 7
- BN44 3
- BN5 9
The power cut was caused by a high voltage overhead electricity line fault.
