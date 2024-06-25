Electricity returned to residents near Steyning after unplanned power cut this morning

The unplanned power cut has left hundreds without electricity.

Power has been restored to residents in Steyning, Beeding and Henfield are making do without power this morning (June 25), following an unplanned power cut in the area.

Providers at UK Power Networks said 306 customers across five postcode areas were affected, and power was restored at 8.30am, considerably earlier than the 10.30-11.30am time frame experts had originally proposed.

The affected postcodes were:

BN43 5

BN43 6

BN43 7

BN44 3

BN5 9

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...