Resident and non-resident parking permits are now electronic, a spokesperson for Arun District Council has said.

Customers applying for a new application or renewal of their current permit will need to sign up to MiPermit, which is a website and app.

Since these permits are electronic, there will be nothing to display in the windscreen of the vehicle, but residents and guests will still need to display their current paper permits until they expire.

Council officers hope this will speed up the application process since customers will no longer need to wait for their new permits to arrive in the post. Instead, once an application has been approved, the customer can select a start date.

Hothampton car park, Bognor Regis

Visitor permits will also be available via the app. Once purchased, they will need to be activated with a visitor’s registration number once they arrive and park. The permit will not be valid until this takes place.

Dispensations will similarly be available online. Customers will no longer need to collect a piece of paper to display, once the dispensation is approved it will be ready for use on the selected date.

Suspension application forms have also moved to MiPermit in order to provide an ‘easier online application process.’

