Elegant apartment in a Grade II* listed Chichester building on sale for £525,000

The apartment at Forbes Place boasts a superb southeast facing sitting/dining room overlooking the communal gardens and across to Oaklands Park and Chichester Festival Theatre as well as an en-suite shower room in one of its bedrooms.

It’s stunning kitchen comes with fitted appliances and all of the rooms have tall ceilings and gas-fired central heating.There is a security entry phone system, communal lift and an allocated parking space and garage.Forbes Place was converted by Croudace homes in 1998 from the former Royal West Sussex Hospital. The property forms part of an exclusive development and stands in beautifully maintain communal gardens. Dr John Forbes, who was later to become the court physician to Queen Victoria's household, was the main instigator in the creation of the hospital, which was built on the site of the public dispensary for the 'sick poor'.