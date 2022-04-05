Elisa Stanciu, 11, dreams of being a professional ballet dancer and she has worked hard on her training at The Boathouse Ballet School in Arundel over the past six years.

Emily Francis, principal, said: “This tremendous achievement is down to incredible dedication, passion and drive from Elisa herself and the constant, loving support of her hard-working parents.

Elisa Stanciu, 11, dreams of becoming a professional ballet dancer

“She is an innately special dancer but her journey has not been smooth and she would not be where she is without a lot of hard graft and resilience.”

Emily said the offer came on Friday, one of only 13 places available for girls worldwide. Elisa will start full time as a boarding student in September.

Elmhurst has a history of notable alumni and continues to be a world-renowned centre of excellence, providing full-time vocational training in classical ballet in conjunction with academic education.

Emily said it was an arduous audition process, adding: “Elisa will board alongside similarly gifted and focused children and will receive her academic education, as well as four hours of ballet training every day, under the same hallowed roof.”

Elisa has attended Emily’s classes since her ballet school opened in 2016 and last summer, she won a place on the Royal Ballet School’s Junior Associate programme, where she has been receiving weekly training alongside her regular ballet classes.

Emily said her perseverance, positive attitude and hard work had paid off. Elisa was also offered places at Moorland International Ballet Academy, Tring Park School for the Performing Arts and Young Dancers Academy.

Elisa said: “I am so excited to start at Elmhurst. I know that the training there will push my potential and help me reach my dream of being a professional ballet dancer one day.

“I love the quality of classical ballet. But The Boathouse Ballet School is like my second family and I will miss everyone a lot. Miss Emily inspired me from when I was five years old and has made my dreams come true. I will come back to visit whenever I can.”

Emily said Elisa’s talent is such that she has been offered a music and dance scheme bursary, reducing the fees by half, but her family will still need to find around £12,000 per annum, for at least five years.

Emily added: “This does not include extra necessities such as pointe shoes and summer training courses. Her parents will make sure that she can attend but it will not be without significant sacrifice.”

If any local businesses would feel able to sponsor Elisa, please contact [email protected]

