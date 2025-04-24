Emergency Bexhill road closure - not due to reopen until Monday, April 28

By Mike MacKenzie
Published 24th Apr 2025, 10:09 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2025, 10:17 BST
Emergency repairs have closed a Bexhill road.

An East Sussex Highways spokesperson said: "Gunters Lane, Bexhill, is currently closed for emergency South East Water repairs due to a broken cover in the carriageway.

"The road is anticipated to be reopened by 5pm on Monday 28 April.

"Thank you for your patience."

A Bexhill road has been closed. Pic: East Sussex HighwaysA Bexhill road has been closed. Pic: East Sussex Highways
A Bexhill road has been closed. Pic: East Sussex Highways

Gunters Lane, Bexhill, is currently closed for emergency South East Water repairs due to a broken cover in the carriageway. Pic: East Sussex HighwaysGunters Lane, Bexhill, is currently closed for emergency South East Water repairs due to a broken cover in the carriageway. Pic: East Sussex Highways
Gunters Lane, Bexhill, is currently closed for emergency South East Water repairs due to a broken cover in the carriageway. Pic: East Sussex Highways

