Emergency Bexhill road closure - not due to reopen until Monday, April 28
Emergency repairs have closed a Bexhill road.
An East Sussex Highways spokesperson said: "Gunters Lane, Bexhill, is currently closed for emergency South East Water repairs due to a broken cover in the carriageway.
"The road is anticipated to be reopened by 5pm on Monday 28 April.
"Thank you for your patience."
