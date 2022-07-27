Emergency phone number for Hailsham residents

The number can be used to request an urgent repair for town council-maintained buildings and grounds.

The direct access facility is available out of normal working hours and for 24 hours a day during weekends and bank holidays – just call 07946 211045.

Hailsham town clerk John Harrison said: “It is the town council’s responsibility to have an urgent repair contact number in operation for residents. Whilst the town council hopes that defects to the properties it owns or maintains considered likely to cause injury to residents would never occur, like all other local authorities, we are prepared to take action to resolve such situations to the best of our ability when they arise.”

Areas covered under the call-out service:

Play areas: South Road, Stroma Gardens, Quinnell Drive and Battle Road; Maurice Thornton Playing Field (including play area and skate park)

Parks: Hailsham Country Park; Common Pond

Recreation area: Western Road Recreation Ground

Allotments: Battle Road; Station Road; Harold Avenue

Council-owned/managed properties: Town council offices (Inglenook), James West Community Centre, Citizens’ Advice Bureau, Square Youth Cafe/Safehub, Hailsham Cemetery buildings (Ersham Road), Maurice Thornton Pavilion, public toilets (North Street), High Street Post Office

For non-emergencies, residents are advised to call 01323 841702 during office hours.