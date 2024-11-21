Emergency repairs stall traffic as water main bursts in Shoreham-By-Sea

By Connor Gormley
Published 21st Nov 2024, 16:30 GMT
Updated 21st Nov 2024, 16:46 GMT
Traffic has stalled in Shoreham-by-Sea today (November 21), following a water main burst on Victoria Road, near Ropetackle. T

Traffic is blocked along both ways, and throughout Shoreham as teams work to fix the pipe. Pictures, sent in by Sussex World photographer Eddie Mitchell, show a fleet of tankers on site, ready to transport the excess flow.

The news comes just weeks after a water main burst in the same area on November 2. At the time, Southern Water apologised for the disruption and reassured residents they were working to fix the issue. More on this as the situation develops.

Emergency repairs stall traffic as water main bursts in Shoreham-By-Sea

1. Emergency repairs stall traffic as water main bursts in Shoreham-By-Sea

Emergency repairs stall traffic as water main bursts in Shoreham-By-Sea Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Emergency repairs stall traffic as water main bursts in Shoreham-By-Sea

2. Emergency repairs stall traffic as water main bursts in Shoreham-By-Sea

Emergency repairs stall traffic as water main bursts in Shoreham-By-Sea Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Emergency repairs stall traffic as water main bursts in Shoreham-By-Sea

3. Emergency repairs stall traffic as water main bursts in Shoreham-By-Sea

Emergency repairs stall traffic as water main bursts in Shoreham-By-Sea Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Emergency repairs stall traffic as water main bursts in Shoreham-By-Sea

4. Emergency repairs stall traffic as water main bursts in Shoreham-By-Sea

Emergency repairs stall traffic as water main bursts in Shoreham-By-Sea Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Southern WaterRopetackle
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice