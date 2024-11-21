Emergency repairs stall traffic as water main bursts in Shoreham-By-Sea

Traffic is blocked along both ways, and throughout Shoreham as teams work to fix the pipe. Pictures, sent in by Sussex World photographer Eddie Mitchell, show a fleet of tankers on site, ready to transport the excess flow.

The news comes just weeks after a water main burst in the same area on November 2. At the time, Southern Water apologised for the disruption and reassured residents they were working to fix the issue. More on this as the situation develops.