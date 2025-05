Photo by Adrian Sherratt/Construction Photography/Avalon/Getty Images

Emergency road works have been installed at the junction of Elm Grove, along Barnham Road due to ongoing works by Scottish and Southern Power Distribution.

Barnham and Eastergate Parish Council say they expect the works to remain in place until June 4, having been installed earlier today.

It’s one of a handful of works in the area, with water works on Elm Grove South expected to continue until June 3.