Emergency services and council wardens in Horsham road safety demo
Firefighters joined with police, Horsham neighbourhood wardens and parking officials in Horsham town centre this week to highlight the importance of road safety.
Published 20th Jul 2023, 12:04 BST
Updated 20th Jul 2023, 12:06 BST
They spoke to members of the public about the issue and West Sussex Fire and Rescue team brought a wrecked demonstration vehicle to illustrate the reality of a road traffic accident.
A spokesperson for Horsham District Council said: “The event encouraged residents to consider their road use and how to keep our roads as safe as possible for all users.”