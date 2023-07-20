NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76

Emergency services and council wardens in Horsham road safety demo

Firefighters joined with police, Horsham neighbourhood wardens and parking officials in Horsham town centre this week to highlight the importance of road safety.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 20th Jul 2023, 12:04 BST
Updated 20th Jul 2023, 12:06 BST

They spoke to members of the public about the issue and West Sussex Fire and Rescue team brought a wrecked demonstration vehicle to illustrate the reality of a road traffic accident.

Have you read? Dog-friendly Horsham pub in line for national award

New bid to build houses on historic Sussex wartime site condemned as ‘scandalous’

Emergency services joined council wardens in a road safety demo in Horsham. Photo contributedEmergency services joined council wardens in a road safety demo in Horsham. Photo contributed
Emergency services joined council wardens in a road safety demo in Horsham. Photo contributed
Most Popular

Developers in fresh attempt to build 73 more houses south of Horsham

A spokesperson for Horsham District Council said: “The event encouraged residents to consider their road use and how to keep our roads as safe as possible for all users.”

Related topics:Emergency servicesSussexHorsham District Council