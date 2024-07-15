Emergency services and partners join forces to support East Sussex engagement event

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Trainee Reporter

Published 15th Jul 2024, 17:57 BST
On Saturday, July 6, emergency services and community partners joined forces for an exciting community engagement day, organised by East Sussex Fire and Rescue.

Brighton and Hove Mayor, Councillor Mohammed Asaduzzaman also attended the occasion and spoke with the organisations involved as well as visitors.

Multiple officers and staff from Sussex Police were in attendance, showcasing a variety of departments, including Neighbourhood Policing, Firearms, Cyber Security, and Positive Action.The Positive Action Team discussed recruitment, and the various opportunities available within the force.

Police Cadets also took part in the day, adding to the buzzing atmosphere, as they engaged with the public, explaining their role in supporting policing efforts and encouraging others to get involved.

On Saturday, July 6, emergency services and community partners joined forces for an exciting community engagement day, organised by East Sussex Fire and Rescue. Picture: Sussex Police

In addition to Sussex Police, several other essential services were represented.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue, St John's Ambulance, Sussex Safer Roads, The Royal National Lifeboat Institution, Brighton and Hove Buses, and The Community Search Team were all in attendance.

