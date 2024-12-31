Emergency services attend garage fire in Haywards Heath
A spokesperson said teams were called to the incident at 6.13pm, following reports of a fire on a Bentswood Road property.
"The occupiers were alerted to the fire by their smoke alarm and quickly evacuated the property and dialled 999,” a spokesperson said.
“Joint Fire Control mobilised three fire engines to the scene.
“Upon arrival firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entered the garage to extinguish the fire using two hose reels, preventing it from spreading from the garage to the main building.
“The cause of the fire was accidental. Firefighters from Haywards Heath Fire Station will be visiting the neighbourhood today to offer fire safety advice and answer any questions that residents may have.”
