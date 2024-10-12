Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police and other emergency services are currently at the scene of an incident this evening (Saturday, October 12).

Several police cars and paramedic cars arrived at the scene in Western Road and Preston in Brighton earlier this afternoon.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said the incident was a ‘medical’ one and police were called to the scene to assist paramedics with managing the public, as the incident happened on a busy road.

South East Coast Ambulance Service has been contacted for a comment.