Emergency services 'aware' of recent fires in Bognor Regis nature reserve

Fire and Rescue news

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue has confirmed officers are ‘aware’ of the spate of recent fires near Bersted Brooks in Bognor Regis.

Speaking to residents on social media, the spokesperson said the cause of the fires remains under investigation.

"We have been working with local landowners in the area to help prevent fires by offering advice on how to keep their land safe and secure,” they added.

“We would encourage residents and people visiting the area to be vigilant. In the event of an emergency always call 999.”